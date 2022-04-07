MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 11th

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 11th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 11th.

NYSEARCA:NRGD opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.99% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.