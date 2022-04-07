Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

