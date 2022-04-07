Michael J. Salameh Sells 12,500 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AOSL opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

