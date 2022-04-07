Michael J. Fiddelke Sells 5,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.