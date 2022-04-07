MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.31

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

