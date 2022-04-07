M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 226

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.88 ($3.22).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.83) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.63. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

