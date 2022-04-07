Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$511,125.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$67.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$71.17.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

