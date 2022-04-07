Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931,862. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.17. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.