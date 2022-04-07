Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.59. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $577.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
