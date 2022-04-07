Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.49. Merus shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $7,369,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

