MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

