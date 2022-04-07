MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.