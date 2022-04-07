Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $356,200.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Meritor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Meritor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

