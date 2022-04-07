Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,103,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.