Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

