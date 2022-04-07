Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £19,915.20 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($26,118.30).

Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.57). 5,819,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454,095. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.06 ($2.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.01).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

