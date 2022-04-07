Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.35. 477,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

