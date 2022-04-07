mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of mCloud Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

