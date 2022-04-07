Maxim Group Cuts Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $62.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $13,019,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

