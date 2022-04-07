Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MAXN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.05. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

