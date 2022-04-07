Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $186,800.30

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $186,800.30 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.29 or 0.99989559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00264460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00312686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00134197 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00083435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.