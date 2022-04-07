Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

