Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

