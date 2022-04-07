Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.60. 5,338,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

