Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 710,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

