Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $865,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

