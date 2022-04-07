Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,898. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

