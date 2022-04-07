Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $135,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

