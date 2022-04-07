Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 696 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its position in Amgen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $251.64. 2,674,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.