Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

