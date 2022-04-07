Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.60. 4,178,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

