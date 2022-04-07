Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 172.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1,976.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 2,790,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,991. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.