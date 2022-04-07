Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,502 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.16. 194,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

