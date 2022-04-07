Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.93. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 76,487 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $84,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

