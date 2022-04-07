Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $84,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $321,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $469,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

