MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $283.78 and a 1 year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.