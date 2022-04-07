MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 340.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.78 and a 12-month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

