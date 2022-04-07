Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

