Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

About Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

