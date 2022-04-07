Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $11,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,017.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.