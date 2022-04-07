Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,154. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

