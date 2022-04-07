Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 8,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.