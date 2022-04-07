Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 220,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

