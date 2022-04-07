Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,874. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $275.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.