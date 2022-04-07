Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.46. The stock had a trading volume of 85,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,278. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.21. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

