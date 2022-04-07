Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

