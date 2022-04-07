Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,626 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.