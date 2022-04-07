Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.94. 1,591,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93.

