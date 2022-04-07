Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.36. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

