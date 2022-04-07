Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.14

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.14 and traded as high as C$26.99. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.84, with a volume of 4,510,408 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.9400014 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

