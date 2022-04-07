Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.